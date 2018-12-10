Try 1 month for 99¢
ELKO -- A persistent bank of freezing fog kept temperatures chilly over the weekend but should be moving out Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front will move through the region on Monday “which should scour out the fog,” said the weather service. “The main threat from the freezing fog will be slick surfaces that can make travel both on foot and in a vehicle hazardous.

“Freezing fog greatly reduces visibility which further compounds the travel hazard for vehicles. When encountering freezing fog be sure to leave plenty of distance between you and the next vehicle and be wary of slick spots, especially on bridges.”

The forecast calls for a few scattered snow showers and a high of 32 on Monday, followed by mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. The chance of snow returns Tuesday night. Slightly warmer temperatures will arrive on Wednesday along with any precipitation.

