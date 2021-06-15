“Frequent flier” arrested twice in one day

ELKO – A local man was arrested twice on Monday, once in the early afternoon and once in the late evening.

David E. Owens, 35, of Elko was arrested at 1:30 p.m. June 14 on 1111 Idaho St. on a warrant for petit larceny.

According to Elko Police Department Lt. Mike Palhegyi, petit larceny is a low level warrant and Owens was probably released soon after arrest.

Owens was arrested again at 11:42 p.m. at a local casino for violation of probation and condition of suspended sentence, possession of a controlled substance, giving a false statement to a public officer and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Palhegyi, officers coming onto duty get information about the day’s events from officers leaving shift.

David Owens is someone we have had regular contact with, said Palhegyi. He is a “frequent flier.”

Palhegyi said that a person on probation is not supposed to be in a casino or around alcohol unless seeking employment in the establishment.

It is likely the arresting officer saw him in the casino and asked him why he was there, Palhegyi said.