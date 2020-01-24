Friday forecast: Day gets off to a wet start
0 comments
top story

Friday forecast: Day gets off to a wet start

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Friday forecast
NWS

ELKO – Rain, snow, more rain and even some lightning started the day in northeastern Nevada.

“We had a few lightning strikes across southern Humboldt and southern Lander/Eureka counties this morning,” stated the National Weather Service, and more thunderstorms could move through before things dry out Friday night.

After a brief dry spell on Saturday, more rain and snow will move in early Sunday morning. The extended forecast calls for a chance of precipitation through Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid-40s.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News