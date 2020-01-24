Friday forecast: Day gets off to a wet start

ELKO – Rain, snow, more rain and even some lightning started the day in northeastern Nevada.

“We had a few lightning strikes across southern Humboldt and southern Lander/Eureka counties this morning,” stated the National Weather Service, and more thunderstorms could move through before things dry out Friday night.

After a brief dry spell on Saturday, more rain and snow will move in early Sunday morning. The extended forecast calls for a chance of precipitation through Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid-40s.

