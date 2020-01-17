Friday forecast: Drying out for holiday weekend
Friday forecast: Drying out for holiday weekend

Thursday peak winds
NWS

ELKO – Another round of snow created wintry driving conditions on many area highways Friday morning, although parts of Interstate 80 were clear.

Adverse driving conditions were reported on I-80 over Emigrant Pass, between Elko and Halleck, from Deeth to Wells, and on Pequop Summit.

Other highways also had wintry conditions but there were no chain or snow tire restrictions as of 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The only traffic delay reported Friday morning was on U.S. Highway 93 near Ely, because of a vehicle accident with injury.

Four inches of snow were measured in Elko compared with two inches in Ely and a trace in Winnemucca.

Much calmer weather is in store Friday across the Silver State. No weather advisories were in place heading into the three-day holiday weekend.

High temperatures will climb from the mid-30s on Friday to around 40 over the weekend.

The next chance of snow showers arrives early Tuesday morning and continues through Wednesday.

