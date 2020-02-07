Friday forecast: Highs in the upper 40s

ELKO – Temperatures will be above normal but the wind could make it feel cooler in parts of Elko County.

The National Weather Service is calling for dry weather for the next week.

Highs will reach into the upper 40s Friday and Saturday before dropping back to around 40 on Sunday.

Outlying parts of the county could see strong winds Friday, at least until late afternoon. West winds of 20 to 35 mph will gust to around 55 mph in northern and southeastern Elko County.

“High profile vehicles should use caution along eastern I-80, especially through Pequop mountains,” cautioned the weather service. “Strong cross winds possible over summits along US 93 from Wells to Jackpot.”

