Friday forecast: Highs in the upper 40s
0 comments

Friday forecast: Highs in the upper 40s

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Friday forecast
NWS

ELKO – Temperatures will be above normal but the wind could make it feel cooler in parts of Elko County.

The National Weather Service is calling for dry weather for the next week.

Highs will reach into the upper 40s Friday and Saturday before dropping back to around 40 on Sunday.

Outlying parts of the county could see strong winds Friday, at least until late afternoon. West winds of 20 to 35 mph will gust to around 55 mph in northern and southeastern Elko County.

“High profile vehicles should use caution along eastern I-80, especially through Pequop mountains,” cautioned the weather service. “Strong cross winds possible over summits along US 93 from Wells to Jackpot.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pot shop coming to Carlin?
Local

Pot shop coming to Carlin?

Carlin is opening the door for a medical marijuana dispensary and recreational marijuana sales with adoption of an ordinance permitting cannab…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News