Friday forecast: Looking better

ELKO – A wet weather system is headed to Nevada but will it make it far enough north to spoil the weekend in Elko County?

Snow and rain are in the forecast Saturday for southern and central Nevada but the north should stay dry and mild, according to the National Weather Service.

However, “A quick moving short wave will bring a chance for light snow across northeastern Nevada Sunday night into Monday.”

Friday’s high is expected to creep into the lower 50s, and mid-50s are expected in Elko on Saturday and Sunday. Skies on Saturday are expected to be cloudier than the rest of the weekend.

The extended forecast shows continued highs in the 50s next week, which is about 10 degrees above normal for the latter half of February.

