Friday forecast: The warm before the storm

ELKO – Sound familiar? Another nice Friday to end the work week, then the weather takes a turn for the weekend.

Elko will see mostly sunny skies Friday and highs in the lower 60s.

Then it gets cloudier and windy on Saturday with a 70 percent chance of rain or snow Saturday night.

“Rain and snow showers return to much of the region late Saturday afternoon and evening, with precipitation changing over to all snow Saturday night into Sunday,” stated the National Weather Service.

The snow continues into Sunday when the highs will be in the upper 30s – more than 20 degrees colder than Friday.

“A few lingering showers into the late afternoon hours on Sunday across Central Nevada, otherwise showers ending with most locations expected to receive 1-2 inches of snow,” says the forecast.

