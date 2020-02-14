Friday forecast: Warmer before wetter

ELKO – The warming trend continues on Valentine’s Day but how long will it last?

Not more than two days, says the National Weather Service.

Highs Friday and Saturday are expected to reach 53 degrees in Elko under partly sunny skies.

Things change on Saturday night, beginning with a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 p.m. The chance of precipitation gradually increases until it reaches 90% on Sunday. Little or no snow accumulation is expected in Elko.

The snow moves out Sunday night and dry weather is expected on Presidents Day but temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

