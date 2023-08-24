ELKO – “A Family Tradition” has long been the motto of the Elko County Fair and Livestock Show – a weekend of horse racing, stock competitions, unique foods, and two buildings filled with home arts and flower exhibits.

It’s also a tradition for longtime Home Arts volunteers who prepare to accept and organize entries for judging, displaying the winners with colorful ribbons.

Adrianne George is one of those volunteers who started out at the Fair as a worker bee, getting her feet wet in the Hobbies and Crafts department as a way to meet people after she moved to Elko in 2008.

And it all started with knitting.

“I didn’t know a whole lot of people, but I joined a knitting group,” George recalled. “One of the members was the Hobbies and Crafts superintendent at the time.”

She entered her work in the Fair and “won a really big ribbon. So, of course, that was exciting and made me want to keep coming back as an exhibitor.”

Her friend had other ideas, and asked if George wanted to return the following year as a volunteer in Hobbies and Crafts as a way to meet more people.

“I started out as her assistant and helped out with judging,” George said. “Then when she felt like it was time for her to move on, I took over from her. I’ve been doing that since 2009, minus a year in the middle there.”

In Hobbies and Crafts, George enjoyed seeing the children’s excitement when they discovered a ribbon attached to their entry.

“I started out with the kids and that’s always been a big part of it for me,” she said. “I love seeing the faces light up — even the older kids. They get so excited when they win ribbons and see that people think well of things they’ve done. Every kid needs that in their life.”

“To be able to provide that for them with something more constructive, not just sitting in the house and talking on the phone with their friends. They’re making something, they’re doing something and being recognized for that, putting something of themselves out there in the world.”

She found that overseeing the department was also a good fit for her skill set.

“I like organizing. I like putting on events. I like making things like this possible for the community, so I’ve taken on more outside responsibilities.”

This year George became the assistant General Superintendent of the Home Arts Division, which is led by General Superintendent and Fair Board Secretary/Treasurer Cori Rainwater.

Lasting friendships

Thinking back on her first few months after moving to Elko, George said she always recommends volunteering at the Fair for new residents as a way to meet people and learn about the community.

“It’s fun to meet people. I’ve met a lot of incredible people doing this; exhibitors, other volunteers, Fair Board members and people in the community that want to come through and look at things.”

The Home Arts Division is dependent upon volunteers to arrange and display numerous exhibits, in addition to judging entries for ribbons and cash prizes. One year, George found herself without any help, which led to her seeing random people step up and fill in the gap.

“I ended up being helped by a woman who was out for her morning walk,” George remembered. “She saw there was something going on [in the Home Arts Building], came in and she decided she wanted to participate. She sat with me the whole morning, went home, got office supplies. I made this great friend.”

“I think the kids and making friends in the community and having this positive event is huge for me.”

Opening Day of the 2022 Elko County Fair and Livestock Show Genesis Home Health & Hospice dancers Levi Spaeth with Nigerian dwarf dairy goat Elko County Fair horse racing Quilts and clothes at the Elko County Fair Home Arts Show Elko County Fair Fine Arts exhibit Sunflowers arrangements at the Elko County Fair & Livestock Show T-Rexs on parade Orange T-Rex T-Rex racer Brittney Stefanic

Home Arts changes

This year, Home Arts expanded entry hours to all day Wednesday Aug. 30 and half a day on Thursday Aug. 31 for non-perishable items, including fruits and vegetables.

Perishable items such as baking, flower and plant entries will be accepted all day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Judging for non-perishable items begins after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and for baking, flower and plants after 5 p.m.

Pickup hours will be extended to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 to accommodate participants who pick up livestock in the morning and may find it difficult to return later in the day to pick up their exhibits.

Prize monies will be distributed all day on Labor Day.

The expanded hours were the result of seeing a need among both exhibitors and volunteers for additional time to participate.

“In years past, we’ve had families struggle to coordinate picking up their animals, premium money and then they’d have to come back in the afternoon and pick up their exhibits,” George explained. “That was real hard for people who had a lot of animals or lived farther out and didn’t want to make two trips.”

It also forced department superintendents to decide whether to make exceptions to the rule or enforce it to keep the rules the same for all exhibitors.

“This will align a lot better for them and make life easier. It’s a long weekend for them, too, as fun as it is. We don’t want to make it any longer.”

The new schedule also allows volunteers contribute their time in smaller amounts within a two-day span for a regular work day rather than working from 8 a.m. to midnight or longer in some cases.

“It was becoming a really long day and a huge ask to get people to come do this after work until late at night, when they might have work the next day and have to arrange child care,” she said. “We talked to a lot of people and I think we arranged the new entry hours and judging hours in a way that will make it easier for people to come in for shorter amounts of time and not stay so late.”

Exhibitors now have about “three to seven more hours” to bring in their entries than years previous.

For more information on the schedule and exhibitor rules and regulations, visit the Elko County Fair website.

Home Arts registration is open now until midnight Aug. 30.

Who is qualified to volunteer?

George said no one is required to be an expert to be a superintendent, it’s only a matter of managing judges and volunteers.

“I can tell you I knew nothing about most of the items in my department when I started, because Hobbies and Crafts is incredibly varied,” she said. “But the main part isn’t being an expert in the department – it’s finding experts. It’s more about organizing people and keeping everybody on track.”

Some volunteers come in for a few hours, others have found their own job to do throughout the Fair.

“They walk in and say, ‘What do you need me to do right now?’” George said. “We had one gentleman that would come in and empty trash cans for us. He would walk around, talk to people, shake hands, make friends with kids and just make it a fun time for everybody.”

Another volunteer helps each year with computer entries or to cover for a department superintendent who was unavailable. “Last year she comforted a child who dropped their Legos before they entered it, and helped them rebuilt it.”

The only qualification for volunteering is being a positive influence and contributing to the Elko County Fair experience.

“You don’t have to stay the whole time. You don’t have to be a subject matter expert,” she said. “You just really want to have a positive impact and be involved with your community by being here and making this possible for everybody does that job.”

George, who has two children, said they are already putting in their time as young volunteers.

She also has proof that the Fair accepts volunteers of all ages.

“There was a picture of my son who was four months old at his first Fair,” she said. “He’s sleeping in his little carrier with an official ribbon while I’m sitting at the table.”

“Youngest Fair volunteer ever.”

A Family Tradition

This is the 102nd annual Elko County Fair and Livestock Show. Steeped in tradition, it creates memories for all participants whether they’re wandering through the exhibit buildings, entering their apple pie, showing off their livestock, watching horse racing, or trying out a new tasty treat or beverage from the food vendors.

George said it’s an “incredible” feeling to return to the Home Arts building each year knowing about the long history of the Fair. One year, while cleaning out a closet, she and other volunteers discovered a stack of premium lists going back 50 years.

It shows that nothing much has really changed over the years, despite adjustments made to categories or departments. “There’s always going to be strawberry jam. There’s always going to be quilts,” George said.

It also proves that both the past and present meet under the roofs of the Home Arts and Flower buildings.

“Some things change to keep up with the times, some things never change,” George said. “I think being able to have both of those things in one place that welcomes everybody is irreplaceable.”