From 50s to snow in less than 24 hours

ELKO – The next weather system approaching Elko could cause some travel difficulties but it isn’t likely to add much precipitation.

According to the National Weather Service, a cold front will begin moving across northern Nevada late this afternoon, spreading light rain and snow showers.

“Although accumulation is not expected to be significant, it may bring some slippery conditions, mainly on passes along Interstate 80 and along Highway 225 from Tuscarora to Owyhee,” stated a weather advisory.

Showers will continue through Wednesday afternoon, then taper off Wednesday evening.

Cooler weather will follow. After reaching into the 50s the past couple days, highs will be in the upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday before rebounding into the 40s through the weekend.

Behind the cold front, cool and breezy northwesterly winds will set up, with winds in some locations, such as Tonopah, expected to reach 25 to 35 mph. These winds are expected to remain a bit below advisory levels.

