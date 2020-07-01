From criminal justice reform to a new Cannabis Compliance Board, new laws take effect in Nevada on July 1

AB338: Defensive driving courses for 16- and 17-year-olds

Starting Wednesday, 16- and 17-year-olds will be able to complete an approved hands-on defensive driving course in lieu of having to complete 50 hours of supervised driving experience to obtain a driver’s license. The Department of Motor Vehicles is responsible for designating approved defensive driving courses.

AB534: New state plan for victims of crime

This new law, sponsored by the Assembly Judiciary Committee, requires the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a state plan for services for victims of crime to better ensure that agencies that provide compensation and services to victims of crime coordinate their efforts and use the same data. It also requires the department to develop a survey to study the effectiveness of different methods of compensating victims of crime.

In the new state plan, the department is required to establish eligibility requirements to receive compensation from the state Fund for Compensation of Victims of Crime and provide administrative hearings to address appeals. Previously, the Fund for the Compensation of Victims of Crime was handled by the Department of Administration and the State Board of Examiners.