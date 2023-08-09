ELKO – The family that plays together stays together – and travels to Europe together.

The Cotton family is headed to Madrid, Spain, this fall after their son Miles was invited to a training camp hosted by Real Madrid FC.

At 6 years old, Miles already lives and breathes soccer. His love of the sport began with his parents, Caleb and Erin Cotton, who are soccer coaches for the Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association.

Two years ago he began to play and his interest never diminished. Over the winter he was restless and began kicking the ball indoors, eventually breaking the front door, Erin said.

Miles can’t sit still and likes to “goof around with the soccer ball” when the family is watching a movie, she added.

“He wants to play day-in and day-out,” Erin said. “He wants to be in the yard playing soccer.”

Watching Miles develop his skill has amazed his parents. Erin said she and Caleb noticed Miles has a “dedication and love” for the sport. “It’s amazing to watch. I’ve never been around anybody, much less a kid that has such dedication.”

Caleb began searching for soccer clinics and camps. He found that the Real Madrid Foundation hosted a camp in Salt Lake City in June which was close enough to attend.

“There were several different camps but they are a few hundred miles away,” he said. “We went to that and Miles had a blast.”

According to its website, the Real Madrid Foundation offers players a week-long clinic that is a “unique and exciting opportunity to improve your soccer skills under the direction of Real Madrid UEFA licensed coaches, have serious fun and make new friends.”

The clinic accepts players between 6 and 17 years old, ranging from beginner to advanced. “Players that best represent the Real Madrid Foundation values will be able to enjoy a trip to the Madrid Experience.”

A week after the clinic concluded, Caleb received an invitation to Real Madrid FC training camp led by coaches of the Professional Real team, visit the home 80,000-plus seat stadium and watch a game.

Additionally, the family will tour the city and Miles will participate in non-competitive matches against local Spanish clubs.

Miles said he had a feeling the clinic was going well.

“I knew that I was doing really good,” he said.

The invitation surprised his parents. Clinic coaches select players from each age group out of 26 clinics across the country to attend the invite-only Real Madrid training camp.

“We didn’t know they accepted kids that young,” Erin said. “They told us on day one there was the opportunity to be selected for the Spain experience, but we didn’t really consider Miles going at this point.”

“It was kind of a shock,” Caleb said, “but we figured it was the opportunity of a lifetime. It doesn’t matter how many kids they invited, the fact he can go to the main stadiums in Madrid and watch a game in person is really a huge opportunity.”

The Cottons said they have heard of another soccer player from Elko attending an invitational camp, and they knew of a local travel team that raises money to attend a soccer camp elsewhere in Spain, which points to “Elko becoming a pretty good development program for soccer players.”

“It’s great to see more and more people are taking part and developing to the point where we’re seeing opportunities like this from such a small area,” Caleb said.

Spain’s rich history in European football is well-known. Real Madrid’s roots goes back more than a 120 years, five World Cup victories and countless other European, continental and regional titles.

It’s that wealth of knowledge that makes any visits by local players even more special.

“It’s a different game over there, so it’s good to get exposure to that,” Caleb said.

“The future is bright for Miles and we look forward to our family trip to Spain,” Erin said.

Love for the game

Teamwork is the foundation of the Cotton family. Miles’ love of soccer came from his parents, who taught him the game when he was 4.

Although his parents introduced him to soccer, Miles says he loves it more than his parents do.

During a game, Miles said he likes playing “mostly midfield” scoring, winning prizes and working with his teammates.

“I like how our team knows each other and that we know how to pass,” he said.

One of Miles’ best moves is his corner kick that he learned from Caleb and the father of one of his friends, Erin said.

His favorite soccer team he watches on TV is Manchester City. He’s also had a chance to cheer on Real Salt Lake during a live game.

The Cottons, who are coaches for NNYSA rec team U7 boys, Elko United Travel U8 boys division and Elite Indoor and Elite Summer, each began playing youth soccer but didn’t get to continue through high school.

Caleb played soccer when he was growing up but his high school and college were too small to have teams. Instead, he played other sports during those years.

His love of soccer never left him, though. “I always enjoyed the game, watch it and play it. It’s fun now to get to coach the kids,” Caleb said.

Erin also enjoyed the game as a child, but “I moved around a lot in junior high and high school, so I didn’t get as into it. But I’ve always been playing sports.”

“Always been a part of soccer. Always enjoyed watching it with family and kids,” she said.

Now with Miles and his younger brother Kason, the family is active in playing and coaching teams.

In the backyard, Miles will teach Kason drills or something he’s learned from a game, from videos or from their parents “and try to get his brother to master it with him,” Erin said.

Miles is already looking ahead to having Kason on the field with him.

“We’re going to [play soccer] in high school, he said.

The Real Madrid clinic had a positive effect on Miles’ skills, performance and confidence, Erin said. He was playing on U10 teams and was the leading scorer during a scrimmage on the final day.

Watching the development of Miles and other young players in Elko motivates Caleb and Erin as they volunteer their time to coaching NNYSA and other teams, and they see more players being noticed outside of Elko.

The Cottons said they appreciate what the Boys & Girls Club of Elko has done to help create a “great soccer program because a lot of small towns don’t get a soccer program.”

“We’re lucky to have them here to help encourage soccer, and then we’re lucky to be part of that to encourage the kids to get better and get a different level of talent in town,” Erin said, adding that volunteers are still needed for coaching teams and refereeing games.

“We’re lucky to have such good coaches that take care of these kids and having the parents there with their dedication.”

Families supporting young player’s makes a difference, Erin explained, whether they’re on the field or on the sidelines cheering on their sons, daughters, nieces, nephews or grandchildren.

“Having all the family and people come to watch these kids is great. It makes the kids love the sport even more,” Erin said.