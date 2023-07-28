ELKO – Going from running the City of Elko to interviewing local citizens, Curtis Calder is busier than ever in his retirement.

Weeks after Calder stepped down as city manager and his 25-year career with the City, he jumped into a new one as a podcaster for Nevada Now, a show aimed at spotlighting nonprofits, backroads adventures and historic events that have shaped the region.

Within the past five months he has recorded 11 episodes and more are in the works.

Shows are broadcast Saturdays at noon on Talk Radio 107.7 FM, 103.9 FM HD2 up to 70 miles beyond Elko, and uploaded to Global 1 Media’s website for on-demand listening.

But how did Calder find his way to the microphone after years of managing the City and dealing with local politics?

The opportunity to try something new came from Rich Hudson, owner of Global 1 Media – formerly Ruby Radio – who got to know Calder through his weekly City update appearances, and asked Calder if he would be interested in a public information show.

Hudson said Calder’s knowledge of the community along with his vast range of contacts made him a “no-brainer” choice to host a podcast.

He has “history in this community and his decades of service. He knows everybody and he’s talked to most people who are relevant in every area,” Hudson said. “We wanted to create a show that connects to the community and brings more of a community service.”

Although Calder wondered if he was qualified, Hudson encouraged him to try the podcast despite initial doubts and concerns, telling him to simply talk with people using a written outline to keep things on track.

“He’s a natural,” Hudson said of Calder’s ability behind the microphone, adding that a broadcasting background was not necessary. “That’s almost not relevant. It’s almost a conversational background. It’s been outstanding.”

Once the seed was planted, Calder started thinking about what type of podcast he could do. He decided to focus on things that interested him such as history and nonprofit groups, and “it evolved into what we do now.”

“It might be a history-related program of something that people might not know about, or it might highlight a nonprofit organization that people might not know what they do for the community, or some sort of a project,” he said.

Calder’s interest in nonprofits has already yielded an interview with FISH board members, and his love of backcountry travel prompted an interview with Mathew Giltner of the Nevada Offroad Association.

Being a student of history, regardless of location, has led to several podcasts. Among them are an interview with historian Jan Petersen about Downtown Elko, a podcast about the Wendover Army Air force Base that has a link to the final days of World War II, and a roundtable discussion on Project Lifesaver that relocated the railroad tracks through Elko to the Humboldt River.

“I was able to get some of the original design and construction team through connections that I have. We got them all in the same room,” he said. “We could have made that podcast six hours long. There was a lot to discuss.”

It is stories like Project Lifesaver and the installation of the SnoBowl that Calder wants to continue to spotlight through his podcast, especially as the community is losing people who were involved with transformative projects.

“The podcast can highlight these little stories that are still out there and there are people still around that have direct knowledge, but people are leaving us, too,” Calder said. “SnoBowl was our first one because Roche Bush was involved since the beginning, and he is the last person that started the project from the ground. Everyone else has passed away.”

Becoming a podcast host

What’s it like to be the one asking the questions after being a spokesman for the City for many years?

“I’m certainly not a media personality,” Calder said. “I guess I am now, but I think I’m getting a little better at it the more I do it.”

He said before working as City Manager, he honed his interview skills as a director of human resources, which required him to conduct job interviews.

In preparation for his podcasts, Calder researches his topic and creates a list of questions for the interview. He already knows most of his subjects, “so I’m pretty comfortable with it.”

To put them at ease, he contacts them with his idea and sends them a draft of his outline to add additional questions. Before the podcast, he gives them an overview of the process to keep it informal.

He called himself the “timekeeper” of the interview “because the stories almost tell themselves. I start out, they fill in the blanks and I manage it to get to about an hour on the program.”

For new guests he hasn’t met before, Calder will send a link to the podcast to introduce his format.

Calder said his aim for Nevada Now is to keep it relaxed, but it won’t become a “political podcast.”

“We touch on some political things that have happened, like Project Lifesaver, but it’s not a show where we’ll be inviting County Commissioners or City Councilmen to talk about current politics.”

The Nevada Now podcast will also give lesser-known nonprofits a platform to introduce themselves to the community.

As city manager, Calder said he learned there are 77 nonprofits in Elko “that you probably haven’t heard of, but their doing good work.”

“I’m hoping through this format – it might be once a month – I focus on a nonprofit and have them come in and tell their story that they might not otherwise get the word out,” he said. “There’s a lot of nonprofits out there that are all volunteer organizations. They’re not getting paid, they’re just putting the work in and they’re making a difference.”

When people tune in or check out the podcasts online, Calder said he hopes people who listen come away feeling a little more informed about a subject.

“I hope they learn a little something, even if they learn a couple of things, and go, ‘Wow! I didn’t know that! That’s interesting.’”

A busy retirement

When Calder left the City in February he envisioned a slow-paced lifestyle.

“I thought I was going be sleeping in every day and doing projects around the house,” he said. “I’ve yet to do many of those.”

Calder serves on four nonprofit boards in an officer capacity: LASSO, the Johnny Appleseed Foundation, the Gold Diggers Motorcycle Club, and serves as treasurer for the California Trail Heritage Alliance that raises money for the California Trail Interpretive Center.

He was also appointed by Gov. Joe Lombardo to the Nevada Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles as a representative of motorcycle OHV racing. Calder said his first meeting “was like old home week going back there,” sitting next to the former city manager of Tonopah on one side and the owner of Fifth Gear PowerSports on the other.

“I could tell that me stepping into the role of representing the off-road racing community, I was able to add some value to the meeting because I’ve been a government official and I’ve raced motorcycles and I know how that all goes together,” he said. “So it’s been fun.”

The past year, Calder has supported his wife through her cancer diagnosis and treatments that require multiple trips to Salt Lake City to Huntsman Cancer Institute. He said he stopped counting after 35 trips that are usually overnight visits.

“She’s doing great,” he said. “It’s been very successful and Huntsman is a great hospital and great people. I probably wouldn’t want to go anywhere else.”

His children also keep him busy with sports and other activities.

“It’s been an interesting transition,” Calder said. “I feel like instead of retirement it’s more of a sabbatical. I can do a little more than I used to do, and I can do things that I want to do versus what I had to do. There’s been some satisfaction in that.”

Looking ahead

When Calder accepted Hudson’s offer to start the podcast, he asked to keep shows to one or two a month while he got his feet wet.

“We wanted it to be even more [shows] when we first took it to him, but he was appropriately wanting to pace himself as he stepped into it,” Hudson recalled.

Although the radio broadcast runs for an hour, including commercials, podcasts allow conversations to stretch beyond that time limit and longer recordings – even radio – can be edited into multiple parts.

To maintain “the quality of the product” and balance it out with his family, interests and activities, Calder said he would continue to be “selective” about the content he delivers.

“I would not want to do one a week no matter what, even if it’s a bad topic just to fill time,” he said. “Because no one wants to listen to a bad podcast. I want it to be, at least, interesting.”

Hudson said Global 1 Media “gets nothing but positive feedback” for him and for Nevada Now.

Calder said people have heard about Nevada Now through the radio and from the digital billboards throughout Elko.

“The comments are positive and I think the word gets out because of some of the people I interview, they have connections,” he said.

Thanks to technology, Calder can take his show literally on the road with him or connect remotely to someone he cannot meet in person.

One of those on-location podcasts was in Winnemucca with Tim Crowley, Vice President of Government Affairs and Community Relations at Lithium America, to talk about the Thacker Pass Lithium Project.

With his city manager contacts, “That’s how I was able to get that interview,” Calder said. “It’s a pretty controversial project. There’s been a lot of litigation about it.”

Zoom is another method for conducting interviews that he said delivers “good quality.” Recently he used it for a podcast about the Nevada Backcountry Discovery Route with Executive Director Inna Thorn and Routes Manager Michael Bielecki.

Sometimes Calder will research his topics with a tour of the location, like the Northern Nevada Railway and Museum for an interview with Mark Bassett, NNRM president.

“I had never taken a tour of the bowels where they’re rebuilding the trains and see what they’re up against to keep that place running and understand their history so I could articulate that to the listener,” he said.

One tour that surprised him was at the Wendover Army Air Force Base. Calder said he didn’t realize he would be allowed to see the hangar where the Enola Gay airplane was housed before it flew to Japan with the atomic bomb toward the end of World War II.

“They’re in the midst of restoring it. Someday it will look just like it did in 1940 when they built it,” he said.

Calder said he has “a lot of good Elko stories” that he’s recorded and more on the way.

“I’ve got a few in the pipeline, I’m just trying to get all the people in one place at one time so I can interview them,” he said.

Calder said he hopes his podcasts deliver information that gives his audience a little more insight into present day Nevada.

“That’s what makes you connect to the community is when you understand the history, the culture and how did we get here today from the past,” he said.