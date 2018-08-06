ELKO – Landline telephone and internet service was down for about two hours Monday morning in Spring Creek and nearby neighborhoods.
City police and fire officials notified residents of the outage shortly after 8 a.m.
According to Frontier Communications, a hardware issue was responsible for the interruption.
Frontier Communications reported it restored service by 9:50 a.m.
Customers who might still be experiencing loss of connectivity were encouraged to restart their modems by turning modems off and on from the power source. Anyone experiencing issues can contact the technical support team at 1-800-584-3384.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.