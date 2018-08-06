Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Frontier Communications

ELKO – Landline telephone and internet service was down for about two hours Monday morning in Spring Creek and nearby neighborhoods.

City police and fire officials notified residents of the outage shortly after 8 a.m.

According to Frontier Communications, a hardware issue was responsible for the interruption.

Frontier Communications reported it restored service by 9:50 a.m.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Customers who might still be experiencing loss of connectivity were encouraged to restart their modems by turning modems off and on from the power source. Anyone experiencing issues can contact the technical support team at 1-800-584-3384.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments