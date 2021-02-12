Frontline workers put community first

“You take an increase in stress just around the Covid-19 and transporting those patients,” Jensen said. “And then you look at what it has done to our community. We’ve got employees who now have to go home and be home school teachers. Our lives, in general, as a community have changed.”

All of these factors make a difficult job even more difficult.

Healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic risk exposure to the virus daily. The public health crisis is also taking a toll on workers’ mental health. This can contribute to anxiety, stress, depression and loneliness.

“You hear about “Covid fatigue,” Jensen said. “We have peer support within the company. It’s confidential. There are two other programs we have implemented in the company. We also have an employee assistant program that might help.”

Healthcare workers are also functioning under situations that have been compared to a war zone. Many continuously witness the direct effects of the pandemic as it spreads, disables and kills.