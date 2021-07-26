Fugitive caught in downtown Elko

ELKO – An Idaho fugitive who was seen running across a street in downtown Elko late Saturday night was arrested on multiple charges, but not until after he allegedly attempted to flee from police.

An Elko Police Department officer reported seeing a man running at Third and Idaho streets and then walking behind some buildings while “looking around as if attempting to avoid detection.”

The officer began conducting a security check of businesses in the area when he notice a man he recognized as Brock A. Simmons, 26, crouched down near a gazebo.

According to the officer’s report, he had encountered Simmons twice recently, during which Simmons identified himself each time as another person. After the second encounter, it was discovered he was not that person.

Simmons allegedly attempted to use the false identity again, the officer said, apparently to avoid arrest on felony warrants. He was placed in handcuffs and escorted to the patrol vehicle, where he was searched.

Simmons reportedly fled while the officer was unlocking his patrol vehicle. He was pursued on foot until he stopped running.