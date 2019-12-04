Fund targets restoration of sagebrush habitat

She said a graduate student is collecting sagebrush seeds to plant plots in January and February near Tuscarora and Paradise Valley on land impacted by the Martin Fire.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has seeded roughly 20 to 25 percent of the Martin Fire’s total acreage, and the work was partially successful, Stringham said.

A lot of money has been spent in the past on fire reclamation with “minimal success, so we are trying to improve that,” she said. Restarting native plants into the sagebrush ecosystem has met with 10 percent success. “I would be thrilled if we could get to 30 to 40 percent.”

BLM used Wyoming big sagebrush and crested wheat seeds, but the coated seeds researchers are testing for better growth success are not available in volume. Commercial growers will be needed once research finds the best coating for seeds.

“We’re just coating in the labs,” Stringham said.

Zawadzki said Lithium Nevada used enhanced seeds at its drilling pads that needed to be reclaimed, and there are “very happy plants on our site.”

Stringham said coated and uncoated seeds were used on the drill pads, and “hands down” the coated seeds did much better.