Fundraiser nets over $10,000 for family stuck in Ukraine

ELKO – In early March, local artists set up a fundraiser for Irakli Dzneladze, a Georgian photographer who visited Elko in 2019. Dzneladze had been living with his family in Ukraine. When Russia attacked Ukraine, his wife and two young children were stuck in Shepetovka, where they were sheltering daily.

Dzneladze was recovering from Covid in the republic of Georgia during an attempt to move his family back to a safe location. The situation was dire.

The family’s plight was brought to light during an online conversation with Dzneladze and a local friend. Logistics for escape were difficult and expensive.

However, a fundraiser created by local artists and an appeal in the Elko Daily Free Press raised $10,075. People both near and far contributed to the cause.

“The trip was almost 19 hours long,” said Dzneladze about his family’s escape from Central Ukraine to Poland. “They traveled by bus. Only women and children were on the bus. The stop was at the border and I was already waiting for them in the car.”

Dzneladze had flown to Poland after he was well enough to travel.

“We escaped to Warsaw first, then moved to Wroclaw, where we spent six days.”

Dzneladze said the Ukrainians are hosted warmly by the Polish people who give them food, shelter and toys for the children.

The short respite helped Luliia Bankova and their children, Barbare, 8, and Melania, 6, calm somewhat before flying back with Dzneladze to Georgia.

“My family spent almost 10 days in Ukraine after the first Russian missile was launched,” Dzneladze said. “They spent four to five hours every day in a bomb shelter.”

He described the shelter “like a cellar of the three-floor residential building.”

“The emotional state of my wife and kids is not good,” Dzneladze said. “Kids are scared and still react to every sound like a siren. They are talking about the war every day. They ask if their toys in Kyiv are still safe and clean. They contact their schoolmates via social media, sing the anthem of Ukraine all the time.”

Bankova is the chief editor of a Ukrainian media outlet that covers the war, according to Dzneladze.

“Her friends and colleagues are under shelling in different regions. Many of them have relatives in occupied cities. She tries to support them. She can’t sleep and is scrolling through a newsfeed all the time. She is ready to go back to Ukraine at any moment. Her family remains in a small town in central Ukraine. The neighboring town was shelled the first day of the war.”

“The raised money allowed us to buy tickets for me from Georgia to Poland and then from Poland to Georgia for my family,” Dzneladze said.

“We are so grateful for every single person who supports Ukrainians at this horrible time. From our side, we donate money to the Ukrainian Army and volunteers who provide people with food, clothes, homes and other necessary stuff."

“My wife is fighting with Russian propaganda on the informational frontline ever day in order to tell the truth to the world about this war. She is also fundraising for independent Ukrainian media, which are facing a catastrophe with little precedent in the wake of Russia’s invasion. The only future is to go back to Ukraine and help these brave people to rebuild the country.”

Ways to help Ukraine

Firefighters at Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department are heading up a local collection and shipment of gear.

“Currently, we are looking for donations to freight the gear to Clifton, NJ,” said Bret Murphy Chief of Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department. “We think it is going to be around $3,500, but I am trying to get some of the freight companies to donate the freight.”

It all began with Lt. Mark Drew and his colleague Oleg Skachko, who work at Clifton Fire Department in New Jersey, got a call from a friend in Ukraine asking for help from the firefighting community. Clifton Fire Department has teamed up with a non-profit group New Ukrainian Wave-Passaic and Meest-America, a freight company that specializes in shipping to Eastern Europe, to get the gear to Ukraine. Firefighters are also collecting axes, Halligan tools, stretchers, long boards, cervical collars, disposable gloves and other equipment.

People who want to donate to the cause can call Cassie Delbridge at 934-0654 or Alan Motley at 208-731-1390.

Cnbc.com lists the following laces to donate money for Ukraine: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/09/heres-a-list-of-top-rated-charities-to-help-the-ukraine-relief-effort.html

