Funds set up for family of slain officer

ELKO – Two accounts have been set up for the family of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins, who was killed early Friday morning by a motorist near Ely.

Injured Police Officers Fund has created accounts at Wells Fargo Bank (#5906636682) and Nevada State Bank (#5795937738) where the family will receive 100% of the donations. Donations can also be made online at https://ipof.vegas/donate.

“These are two approved official bank accounts established for the family by the Injured Police Officers Fund. Please be aware of fraudulent police charities and crowd-sourcing campaigns that could be scams,” advised the NHP.

“We are beyond grateful for the outpouring of support on this dark day. Thank you.”

Jenkins was shot when he stopped to check on a vehicle parked on U.S. Highway 93 north of Ely.

The motorist stole Jenkins’ uniform and fled the scene in Jenkins’ patrol vehicle, the NHP reported. Following a search that lasted several hours, the suspect was located and taken into custody with the assistance of multiple agencies.

