ELKO – Stormy weather continued to breeze through Elko County on Monday afternoon, and a funnel cloud was sighted near Wells.

Alex Zinda and Stephen Holt captured photos of the near-tornado at about 4:20 p.m. along U.S. Highway 93 just south of Wells.

Less than two weeks ago, a tornado was spotted near Deeth.

Thunderstorms moving up from the south impacted several different spots in the county on Monday, including north of Carlin, southeast of Wells, southwest of Carlin, and at Pequop Summit.

Around 6 p.m. another storm cell was being tracked near Tuscarora. It was packing 40 mph winds and half-inch hail, according to the National Weather Service.

Localized heavy rainfall prompted a flood advisory in western Elko County and northern Eureka County, the heart of Nevada’s gold mining activity.

Wildhorse Reservoir in extreme northern Elko County was about three feet below flood stage on Monday but no flooding is expected through the end of the week.

The forecast calls for more thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, followed by a break on Wednesday before more active weather returns Thursday and through the end of the week.