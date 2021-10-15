Gabriela’s Closet opens on Idaho Street

“For us, it’s about educating not selling,” Brandy said. “If we don’t have a bra in your size, I’m going to tell you we don’t have one in your size."

"I will take your number down and call you when something comes in because I don’t want to shove you into something,” said co-owner Carrie Ornelas.

Gabriela’s carries bras in bands 28 to 56 inches and cup sizes A to double K. They have over 150 sizes in stock.

“The difference is if you go into a Walmart, Penney’s, anywhere like that, you are typically going to find a 32 to maybe a 40, A, B, C, D and double D. Well, there is a whole lot more in the alphabet.”

“We carry a wide range of brands to accommodate different body types,” Carrie said. “One thing we do different than compared to Victoria’s Secret, is when you come into the fitting room, I don’t tell you to take off your clothes. I can actually size you over a regular T-shirt.”

The owners then ask each customer what they are looking for. If a bra does not fit they will tell the client why it is not fitting and suggest another selection.