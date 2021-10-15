Gabriela’s Closet opens on Idaho Street

ELKO -- A new ladies boutique recently opened in Elko with a specialty: bras. The owners are highly trained with the vision of providing comfort and support for customers who walk through their doors.
“We started a lingerie store (in Las Vegas) in 2010 when the economy was in a tanker,” said co-owner Brandy Ornelas. “We didn’t have any bras. It was in a very small, quaint shopping area.”
They carried some full-figured items and eventually brought in a few bra and panty sets that were only in smaller sizes. Full figured ladies started asking for those products in their sizes.
“Then we took some classes and realized everybody we know, including ourselves, is not wearing the right size bra. Now I know why my back hurts, my neck hurts.”
Brandy has even had breast reduction surgery, removing about five pounds of tissue. She attributes some of her former discomfort and current problems with neck arthritis to never having worn the right bra.
The owners successfully ran their store in southern Nevada for about 11 years before moving to the Elko area. Now they are here with brand new stock and a mission to educate.
There are other issues women face when buying bras, including expansion during pregnancy and lactation, alternating shape and size with weight gain or loss and age, and, for some, mastectomy.
“For us, it’s about educating not selling,” Brandy said. “If we don’t have a bra in your size, I’m going to tell you we don’t have one in your size."
"I will take your number down and call you when something comes in because I don’t want to shove you into something,” said co-owner Carrie Ornelas.
Gabriela’s carries bras in bands 28 to 56 inches and cup sizes A to double K. They have over 150 sizes in stock.
“The difference is if you go into a Walmart, Penney’s, anywhere like that, you are typically going to find a 32 to maybe a 40, A, B, C, D and double D. Well, there is a whole lot more in the alphabet.”
“We carry a wide range of brands to accommodate different body types,” Carrie said. “One thing we do different than compared to Victoria’s Secret, is when you come into the fitting room, I don’t tell you to take off your clothes. I can actually size you over a regular T-shirt.”
The owners then ask each customer what they are looking for. If a bra does not fit they will tell the client why it is not fitting and suggest another selection.
“We are both certified in mastectomy fitting,” Carrie said. “The material is a lot softer because they don’t want anything snug on the lymph nodes. They have pockets to add form into them if somebody need to add it. They are all wire-free and sometimes they have wider straps.”
The shop also carries bras for women who are pregnant or nursing.
When the owners moved here they decided to add other items to their stock, including a new clothing line.
“We have contemporary junior, missy and plus sizes,” Brandy said. “There is a lot of underwear, sleepwear, loungewear, shape wear and slippers.”
“The other thing we do is sports bras,” Carrie said.
“They are for real sports,” Brandy said. “You can’t pull them over your head. They are designed to prevent bounce.”
This is important for women who run, ride horses and participate in other athletics.
As the store evolves to fit the new community, products will be added or changed according to need.
“We want to figure out what the size requirements are,” Brandy said. “Your average customer in Vegas was 34 to 36 G or double G. It may be different here.”
Client’s need to make an appointment to set up a fitting. Fittings cost $10, but the cost is reimbursed with your first purchase.
