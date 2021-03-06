Gallery features photographs by native Elkoan

ELKO – Clearly Nevada Gallery continues its support of the arts with another featured artist. The work of native Ken Lovell is installed in the gallery space and open for public viewing.
“I left Elko in 1989, slowly moving East,” said Lovell. “I went to school at Brigham Young University in Provo for four years, or more. I stopped and went to the Dominican Republic and then I did graduate school in Indiana at Purdue University.”
While Lovell was growing up in Elko he played percussion for the Band of Indians at Elko High School.
Lovell got started in photography because his oldest step-son son played football in high school. His other children played soccer. He started photographing his children in their sporting events.
“High school stadiums are kind of the worst in terms of lighting,” Lovell said. “My wife bought a good camera and handed it to me to take photos. We went to every sporting event for every high school. There are about 35,000 public photos.”
Applebee’s used a number of Lovell’s images that represent the local community.
“In addition, I travel a fair amount for my job, and I started going out at night and taking high dynamic range photography where I layer images on top of each other so you get a high contrast with dark and light pieces. It makes a cool effect.”
He also enjoys shooting architecture, landscapes and portraits.
“I have sold some photos, but mostly I do it just for myself,” Lovell said. “As opportunities present themselves I sort of explore new and different ways. I get a lot of feedback on Flickr.”
Lovell recently discovered a method of mounting LED lights onto a framed image to pull different colors out of the same photo. The look is dramatic and unusual.
All of the work at the gallery is for sale.
“I want to support the gallery,” Lovell said. “It’s a great project.”
Lovell now lives in Jacksonville, Florida, where he is the senior vice president of golf technology for the PGA Tour centered in Ponte Vedra.
Clearly Nevada Gallery is located at 524 Commercial St.