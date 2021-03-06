Gallery features photographs by native Elkoan

ELKO – Clearly Nevada Gallery continues its support of the arts with another featured artist. The work of native Ken Lovell is installed in the gallery space and open for public viewing.

“I left Elko in 1989, slowly moving East,” said Lovell. “I went to school at Brigham Young University in Provo for four years, or more. I stopped and went to the Dominican Republic and then I did graduate school in Indiana at Purdue University.”

While Lovell was growing up in Elko he played percussion for the Band of Indians at Elko High School.

Lovell got started in photography because his oldest step-son son played football in high school. His other children played soccer. He started photographing his children in their sporting events.

“High school stadiums are kind of the worst in terms of lighting,” Lovell said. “My wife bought a good camera and handed it to me to take photos. We went to every sporting event for every high school. There are about 35,000 public photos.”

Applebee’s used a number of Lovell’s images that represent the local community.