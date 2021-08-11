Game wardens seek assistance with mule deer poaching case

South Fork Reservoir -- Game Wardens are seeking the public’s assistance to help solve a case of a mule deer that was killed and left to waste in the residential section at South Fork Reservoir in Elko County.

“NDOW Game Wardens were called to the report of a dead mule deer buck in a yard,” said Nevada State Game Warden Lieutenant Buck Tingle. “We believe the deer was illegally killed after midnight on July 31.”

Game wardens are hoping someone might have seen or heard something that might help with the case. “This is a senseless act that should have people upset,” said Tingle. “Our hope is that someone will come forward with information that will help us solve this crime.”

There is a $1,000 reward from Operation Game Thief (OGT) for information leading to a conviction of this crime. Witnesses can call the OGT hotline at (800) 992-3030 or use the new NDOW Tip app to report information on this or any other wildlife related crime.

