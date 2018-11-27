ELKO – A portion of Mountain City Highway was closed during the noon hour Tuesday after a construction crew struck a gas line on Elko Regional Airport property.
The road was closed between North Cedar and West Sage streets. Police were diverting traffic while fire department personnel responded.
Airport Director Jim Foster said the gas line was struck by a contractor while working on a fencing project near Murray Way.
The airport’s existing 6-foot fence is being replaced with 8-foot fence as part of a Federal Aviation Administration-funded project. The city was required to pay 6.5 percent of the cost under an Airport Improvement Program grant.
Foster said work began about two months ago and is expected to take another month to complete.
Southwest Gas Corp. responded to the scene while city police secured the area as a precaution, Foster said.
