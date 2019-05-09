Elko has seen double-digit jumps in gas prices over the past few weeks while the national average has risen 67 cents per gallon since New Year’s Day, according to the gas price website and app GasBuddy.
The service predicts that relief will come soon, with slightly lower prices in “most areas” by Memorial Day.
“It’s been a rough spring at the pump with prices advancing at a maddening pace and multi-year highs happening in more places than I can count on two hands,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’re cautiously optimistic now that the worst is behind us and relief is on the horizon for nearly every area in the country. Motorists shouldn’t get too impatient -- this won’t happen overnight -- but as stations begin to fill their tanks with slightly cheaper gasoline, they’ll begin to pass the savings on, just in time for Memorial Day and beyond.”
According to GasBuddy, the West Coast has been particularly hard hit as unexpected outages combined with normal maintenance has led to tight gasoline inventories and skyrocketing prices. Barring any further outages, the prices should start dropping in the hardest hit areas first.
“Gas prices in California will likely drop back under $4 per gallon by the time gas stations have fully passed along the lower prices in the weeks ahead, and hopefully won’t see such prices again all summer as refineries ramp up production, leading to an increase in supply,” GasBuddy reported.
The service’s posted prices for gas in the Elko area remained high Thursday morning, with most stations selling regular unleaded for $3.25 per gallon. The lowest price was $3.15 at Smith’s on Mountain City Highway. The highest price was 3.89 at the Chevron on Idaho Street.
While prices should decline into June, GasBuddy predicts they won't be as low as last summer:
“Barring a major reversal, it appears that, for the time being, a national average of $3 per gallon is off the table after coming within 10 cents of it both last year and this year.”
