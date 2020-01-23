Gathering exhibitions

The Western Folklife Center has added a new item to its collection of contemporary cowboy gear. Jeremiah Watts created a one-of-a-kind saddle for the center with leather, silver and gold leaf.

Also featured will be themed quilts.

“Marion Coleman did this five-quilt series called “Blacks in the West.” We are going to be featuring them in the gallery,” said WFC artistic director Meg Glaser. “She was based out of Oakland and recognized as a master quilter.”

Coleman was a self-taught textile artist who was interested in African-American history. Coleman was recognized with a National Heritage Fellowship in 2018.

Once again, the Gathering is highlighting local youth artwork and photography at the Western Folklife Center in the theater and lobby. Selected artwork from the exhibit will be sent to Las Vegas as part of a Nevada Humanities display in early summer.

“We are having a pop-up exhibit at the convention center on Wyoming cowboys,” Glaser said. “I think it will provide a good glimpse of what us going on in other parts of the West.”

