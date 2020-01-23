Gathering exhibitions

ELKO – A number of artistic collections will be on display at the Western Folklife Center that embrace the theme of the Black cowboy and other aspects of buckaroo life. Other venues will offer even more to see, including Northeastern Nevada Museum and the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum.
“Vintage Black Heroes: The Chisholm Kid Exhibition” highlights the 1950s comic inserts that were published in the Pittsburgh Courier newspaper. “The Chisholm Kid” featured a Black cowboy role model. The series paid homage to the original Black cowboys who worked the Chisholm Trail. The Chisholm Kid served as a form of empowerment during the early years of the Civil Rights Movement.
Photographer Rory Doyle presents a view of African American cowboys and cowgirls in the Deep South. Doyle’s exhibit is called “Southern Riders.” The collection portrays the Mississippi Delta and its Black riders who come from all walks of life.
Doyle is based in Mississippi where he spends time with his subjects. His work has also led him to Cuba, Colombia, Jamaica, Mexico and Canada in pursuit of global cowboy culture.
The Western Folklife Center has added a new item to its collection of contemporary cowboy gear. Jeremiah Watts created a one-of-a-kind saddle for the center with leather, silver and gold leaf.
Also featured will be themed quilts.
“Marion Coleman did this five-quilt series called “Blacks in the West.” We are going to be featuring them in the gallery,” said WFC artistic director Meg Glaser. “She was based out of Oakland and recognized as a master quilter.”
Coleman was a self-taught textile artist who was interested in African-American history. Coleman was recognized with a National Heritage Fellowship in 2018.
Once again, the Gathering is highlighting local youth artwork and photography at the Western Folklife Center in the theater and lobby. Selected artwork from the exhibit will be sent to Las Vegas as part of a Nevada Humanities display in early summer.
“We are having a pop-up exhibit at the convention center on Wyoming cowboys,” Glaser said. “I think it will provide a good glimpse of what us going on in other parts of the West.”
Wyoming State Museum and Campbell County Rockpile Museum have forwarded exhibits to the Elko Convention Center for display. These include “Empire: A Community of African Americans on the Wyoming Plains” and “Black Cowboys of Campbell County.”
“This year, we are honored to exhibit father and son photographers Bank and John Langmore,” said Northeastern Nevada Museum executive director Lauren Roovaart. “Over the years, they have ridden countless miles with cowboys across the West’s largest ranches.”
The museum will host a reception from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 30.
London-based photographer is John Ferguson in the Barrick Gallery with an exhibition called “The Forgotten Cowboys.” The exhibit is a reflection of African-American cowboy culture in the southern United States.
“We have a gear show that will open Jan. 27,” said Jan Petersen, executive director of the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum.
The exhibit will include handcrafted jewelry, rawhide reins, braiding and bridles.
“The unique thing is that most of the items are made by working cowboys,” said Petersen.
According to Petersen, the ages of the artists range from their early 20s to 80s.
The items are made in the Californico and Old Mission styles which came from when ranching was first established as the mission system formed in the 1700s.
The museum is also hosting an exhibition of work by James Shoshone, a buckaroo who works at the Horseshoe Ranch.