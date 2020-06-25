GBC accreditation comments due Sept. 1
0 comments
top story

GBC accreditation comments due Sept. 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Great Basin College aerial photo

Great Basin College

 Great Basin College

ELKO – As part of the regular cycle for reaffirmation of accreditation, Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities will conduct a site visit to Great Basin College from September 28-30.

GBC has been accredited by NWCCU since 1974 and was last reaffirmed in 2013. Regional accreditation recognizes institutional quality, effectiveness, and sustainability in fulfilling the institution’s mission.

As part of the process, GBC invites public comment on its qualifications for accreditation. Signed written comments should be sent to the commission and will be shared with the institution, the evaluation committee, and the commission itself.

Comments are due to the Commission no later than Sept. 1.

To obtain a copy of NWCCU Policy A-5, public notification and third-party comments regarding year seven evaluations, visit Operational Policies under the Standards and Policies section of the NWCCU website, www.nwccu.org, or contact the commission office at 425-558-4224.

Mail comments to:

Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities

Attn: Third Party Comment

8060 165th Avenue NE, Suite 100

Redmond, WA 98052

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News