GBC accreditation comments due Sept. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – As part of the regular cycle for reaffirmation of accreditation, Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities will conduct a site visit to Great Basin College from September 28-30.

GBC has been accredited by NWCCU since 1974 and was last reaffirmed in 2013. Regional accreditation recognizes institutional quality, effectiveness, and sustainability in fulfilling the institution’s mission.

As part of the process, GBC invites public comment on its qualifications for accreditation. Signed written comments should be sent to the commission and will be shared with the institution, the evaluation committee, and the commission itself.

Comments are due to the Commission no later than Sept. 1.

To obtain a copy of NWCCU Policy A-5, public notification and third-party comments regarding year seven evaluations, visit Operational Policies under the Standards and Policies section of the NWCCU website, www.nwccu.org, or contact the commission office at 425-558-4224.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0