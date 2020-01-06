GBC accreditation visit in spring

ELKO – Great Basin College announces an accreditation visit to the Elko campus this spring.

Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities will conduct a site visit to GBC March 30, 31 and April 1 as part of a regular cycle for reaffirmation of accreditation.

GBC has been accredited by NWCCU since 1974. The last reaffirmation was in 2013.

Regional accreditation recognizes institutional quality, effectiveness and sustainability in fulfilling the institution’s mission, said GBC in a press release.

As part of the process, GBC invites public comment on its qualifications for accreditation. Written and signed comments are to be mailed to the Commission and are due by March 1. Comments will be shared with the institution, evaluation committee and the Commission itself.

To obtain a copy of NWCCU Policy A-5, Public Notification and Third-Party Comments Regarding Year Seven Evaluations, visit Operational Policies under the Standards and Policies section of the NWCCU website (www.nwccu.org) or contact the Commission office at 425-558-4224.

