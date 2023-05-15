ELKO – Industrial Maintenance Technology Program student Miranda Rainville has been awarded the Great Basin College President’s Award.

Rainville received nominations from professors Thomas Bruns and Norm Whittaker for the honor, which was announced on April 26.

Each professor detailed Rainville as an outstanding student, as she has maintained a 3.9 GPA while pursuing an Associate of Applied Science Degree in 38 weeks.

Rainville says she was unsure about what career path to choose after college, but through family connections she had an interest in mining. While torn between an opportunity with GBC and one to pursue a mining engineering degree at a four-year university, Rainville opted to attend GBC’s one-year program to decide if mining is the right career for her.

“GBC was the better choice for me because this is my home,” said Rainville. “I knew I had my support system here to help me along the way.”

At GBC, Rainville found a passion for maintenance and started setting long-term career goals.

“She has the dedication to do everything to the best of her ability,” said Thomas Bruns, GBC Millwright Technology Instructor. “She is a leader by example and by her work ethic. The leadership she shows in my classes will easily follow her for the rest of her career because she is willing to share her knowledge and help others succeed.”

Rainville is recognized for her hard work and dedication as well as her ability to stand out in a traditionally male-dominated field.

“The Industrial Maintenance field has been dominated by males forever. Miranda has come into this field to prove this stereotype to be incorrect,” said Bruns. “She has worked right alongside her male counterparts in every class and, in most cases, done better than them.”

"I knew a couple of women had dropped out of this program before I enrolled," said Rainville. "It meant a lot to me to have the support of faculty, my peers, my coworkers, and my mom as I pushed myself to excel and complete the program."

Rainville attends courses at GBC with the support of a Maintenance Training Cooperative (MTC) Scholarship awarded with funding from Nevada Gold Mines. Recipients of MTC scholarships receive financial assistance for courses and an internship. Rainville works at least one day per week at NGM’s Leeville mine in underground fixed maintenance.

“My supervisor and coworkers are outstanding,” said Rainville. “They are always willing to stop what they are doing to answer questions or help me apply the new things I am learning at school.”

“Miranda’s intelligence, leadership, and desire to learn was obvious to me even during her MTC interview a year ago,” said Michael Gillespie, Nevada Gold Mines Maintenance Supervisor. “Through hard work and attention to detail she has won the respect of her coworkers here at Leeville and is an example of the kind of employee we strive to have on our team. We are looking forward to helping her develop into one of our top mechanics in the future.”

Rainville feels her education in the Industrial Maintenance Technology Program at GBC has prepared her for a dream career.

“I really enjoyed the industrial maintenance program. I felt both instructors were excellent and supportive of my goals,” said Rainville. “I am looking forward to graduation and starting full-time employment at NGM.”