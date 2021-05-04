GBC, contact tracers receive honors

ELKO – Great Basin College’s top-rated nursing program now has a recognition plaque from the Elko County Board of Commissioners, and the COVID-19 contact tracers arranged through the nursing program have been given honor certificates.

“We have been ranked number one in the state of Nevada since 2016,” Dr. Amber Donnelli, dean of health sciences and human services at GBC, said in reference to the program's ranking by RegisteredNursing.org.

Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi praised the nursing program and its 100% pass rate on examinations for nursing licenses.

“I know the nursing program continues to excel and they are lucky to have Dr. Donnelli leading the charge,” he said.

Donnelli told commissioners the nursing program “is really seeing a lot of growth,” and there is still a lot of interest “even after the pandemic.” And she said she was proud the program has maintained a “super high passing rate” that has included distance education over the past five years.

The nursing program currently has 14 first-year nursing students in Elko, nine in Pahrump, four in Ely and seven in Winnemucca, and there are 23 second-year nursing students in Elko, 10 in Pahrump and five in Winnemucca.