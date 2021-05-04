GBC, contact tracers receive honors

ELKO – Great Basin College’s top-rated nursing program now has a recognition plaque from the Elko County Board of Commissioners, and the COVID-19 contact tracers arranged through the nursing program have been given honor certificates.
“We have been ranked number one in the state of Nevada since 2016,” Dr. Amber Donnelli, dean of health sciences and human services at GBC, said in reference to the program's ranking by RegisteredNursing.org.
Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi praised the nursing program and its 100% pass rate on examinations for nursing licenses.
“I know the nursing program continues to excel and they are lucky to have Dr. Donnelli leading the charge,” he said.
Donnelli told commissioners the nursing program “is really seeing a lot of growth,” and there is still a lot of interest “even after the pandemic.” And she said she was proud the program has maintained a “super high passing rate” that has included distance education over the past five years.
The nursing program currently has 14 first-year nursing students in Elko, nine in Pahrump, four in Ely and seven in Winnemucca, and there are 23 second-year nursing students in Elko, 10 in Pahrump and five in Winnemucca.
In radiology, there are 13 first-year students in Elko, 10 in Pahrump and five in Winnemucca, and there are six second-year students in Elko, two in Pahrump. There also are three first-year sonography students on the GBC track and one on the Renown track, as well as two on the second-year GBC track.
There also are five first-year paramedic students, eight in their second year, and five basic emergency medical technician students. There are nine advanced paramedic students, as well as six Nevada Gold Mines advanced EMT students.
Contact tracing
The GBC nursing program played a large part in the COVID-19 contact tracing during the pandemic, and Donnelli said GBC started contact tracing with nine cases but at one time had more than 700.
“We knew by July we needed more help,” she told commissioners.
The nursing program came up with 20 nursing students, staff members and volunteers to do the tracing, and Donnelli said “these tracers have done a fantastic job.” She said Dr. Bryce Putnam, the county’s health officer, and Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne worked with the nursing program.
Putnam said he initially did the contact tracing when there were three cases, and he knew he needed help and thought of Donnelli and the nursing program.
“She’s led an amazing team, and we should all be proud,” he told commissioners.
The COVID-19 tracers honored were Sklyer Basanez, Johnathen Bidlake-Prichard, Ana Brenner, Angelica Correa, Amber Donnelli, Kylie Donnelli, David Ellis, Maria Garcia, Torie Gomez, Julian Gonzalez, Liliana Gonzalez, Daria Horn, Michele Husbands, Heidi Johnston, Jessica Lynch, Janie Moore, Ashley Mountford, Maria Ortega, Samantha Southard, Lauren Spalding, Winni Stevenson and Brittany Welch.