GBC, county launch mask campaign

ELKO – Great Basin College, with support from Elko County, is launching a “Why I wear a mask” campaign.

“As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Elko County, taking steps to prevent the spread of the virus is more important now than ever,” stated Amanda Osborne, the county’s human resources director. “We’d like to encourage you to share why you wear a mask.”

To participate, have someone take a picture of you holding a sign that shares why you wear a mask. A template is attached to this article, or you can create your own. Submit photos to covid19@elkocountynv.net or communications@gbcnv.edu.

Osborne offered some ideas, but said don’t be afraid to have the same reason as someone else. Suggestions include:

• To support local healthcare workers and first responders

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• To ensure that our businesses stay open

• To keep schools open

• To protect our loved ones

GBC will be working with local media sources to share the information.