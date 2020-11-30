GBC, county launch mask campaign

ELKO – Great Basin College, with support from Elko County, is launching a “Why I wear a mask” campaign.
“As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Elko County, taking steps to prevent the spread of the virus is more important now than ever,” stated Amanda Osborne, the county’s human resources director. “We’d like to encourage you to share why you wear a mask.”
To participate, have someone take a picture of you holding a sign that shares why you wear a mask. A template is attached to this article, or you can create your own. Submit photos to covid19@elkocountynv.net or communications@gbcnv.edu.
Osborne offered some ideas, but said don’t be afraid to have the same reason as someone else. Suggestions include:
• To support local healthcare workers and first responders
• To ensure that our businesses stay open
• To keep schools open
• To protect our loved ones
GBC will be working with local media sources to share the information.
“We’d love for you and your teams to share the campaign on your social media sites as well,” Osborne said. The Twitter hashtag is #maskupelkocounty.
“Please feel free to contact us with any questions and we look forward to seeing your pictures,” she added.
Osborne can be reached at aosborne@elkocountynv.net.
