GBC Elementary Education Program receives national recognition

ELKO — Grades are in and Great Basin College just scored an ‘A’.

The National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) recently praised the school’s Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education program, stating, “We are happy to recognize the strong preparation in reading instruction that your undergraduate program provides to your elementary teacher candidates.”

The national organization grades Early Reading Instruction, among six other elementary program standards. NCTQ President Kate Walsh wrote, “This program was part of a small group — only about a quarter of programs nationwide — to qualify for an ‘A.’”

“We know we are doing some great things at Great Basin College with our future teachers, and it is nice to be recognized for our efforts,” said Denise Padilla, Elementary Education Program Supervisor.

“The scale is now tipping in favor of reading science, and the real winners are the teachers who will enter the classroom ready to teach and their students who will learn to read. Thank you for your own efforts in this regard,” Walsh said.