GBC grad to lead college foundation

ELKO – A Great Basin College graduate is set to head the college’s Foundation.

Geneil White received her Bachelor of Arts in Integrative and Professional Studies degree with a concentration in Arts and Humanities Administration from GBC in 2010.

In 2021, White said she is happy to be returning to Great Basin College this time as its Foundation Director.

Asked about the opportunity White remarked, “I am eager about the prospect of cultivating GBC Alumni, community stakeholders, as well as working with the Foundation’s Board of Trustees to help allocate resources to benefit programs and ultimately the success of Great Basin College students.”

White is a third generation rural Nevadan. Born in Carson City more than a century after Nevada obtained statehood, she said she likes to think of herself as “Battle Born” like the Nevada State Motto itself.

White has worked in nonprofit development for over a decade. Her most recent work has been serving as Development Director for the Death Valley Natural History Association, a non-profit organization in Death Valley. During her tenure with the organization, she oversaw many fundraising campaigns and helped the nonprofit achieve maximum impact through connection and accountability.

“I am excited to have Geneil White join the Great Basin College team,” said Jennifer Sprout, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and Communications. “Her nonprofit experience is going to be a tremendous asset to the Foundation. I believe she will be the perfect fit for the position and the communities we serve.”

