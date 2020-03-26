GBC graduation ceremonies postponed due to coronavirus

“No in-person instruction will occur until after the current semester is complete and when safe to do so,’’ Reilly said.

NSHE will review the policy to decide if remote-instruction will proceed into the summer semester.

Reilly said an emergency meeting of the Board of Regents would be announced in the coming weeks to address policy issues that will help NSHE’s more than 100,000 students deal with financial, educational and logistical issues caused by the pandemic, said Board of Regents Chair Jason Geddes.

"The Board of Regents must review these important fiscal, educational, and logistical policies to protect our students from financial hardships caused by the pandemic and allow them to continue on their higher education journey," Geddes said.

The Board of Regents will meet to discuss and possibly temporarily update policies regarding delinquent accounts and deferred payments.

The Regents will also discuss at the meeting whether to temporarily allow for traditional grading to be replaced with a pass or fail evaluation, address faculty compensation issues, and other issues allowing NSHE campuses to respond to the COVID pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1