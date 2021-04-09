GBC hosts 'Civil Conversations' April 13

ELKO – Great Basin College invites the public to two free virtual events in April for expanding civil discourse and learning about teaching opportunities in Nevada.

On April 13, “Civil Conversations: The Unexpected Rural Advantage” is a panel discussion hosted by Patty Limerick.

Speakers include State Sen. Pete Goicoechea, West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona, Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi and Carlin City Councilwoman Margaret Johnston.

Conducted on Zoom via the GBC Humanities Center at humanities.gbcnv.edu from 2-2:30 p.m., the discussion is followed by an interactive Q&A session.

Limerick and the panelists “will share stories of successful civil dialogue within their rural communities.”

According to a statement released by the Humanities Center, the goal of the panel is to show that small-town civic leaders are able to express and exchange thoughts and ideas and “debunk” some common myths.