GBC hosts 'Civil Conversations' April 13

ELKO – Great Basin College invites the public to two free virtual events in April for expanding civil discourse and learning about teaching opportunities in Nevada.
On April 13, “Civil Conversations: The Unexpected Rural Advantage” is a panel discussion hosted by Patty Limerick.
Speakers include State Sen. Pete Goicoechea, West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona, Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi and Carlin City Councilwoman Margaret Johnston.
Conducted on Zoom via the GBC Humanities Center at humanities.gbcnv.edu from 2-2:30 p.m., the discussion is followed by an interactive Q&A session.
Limerick and the panelists “will share stories of successful civil dialogue within their rural communities.”
According to a statement released by the Humanities Center, the goal of the panel is to show that small-town civic leaders are able to express and exchange thoughts and ideas and “debunk” some common myths.
“Despite commonly held ideas, the inhabitants of small towns and rural areas often span the ideological spectrum,” the statement reads. “Despite these differences, people manage to get along even in increasingly polarized times. By sharing their own stories of civil dialogues, our group of panelists will help debunk the myth of the close-minded rural dweller, demonstrating how living in small towns can provide rich soil for civility to grow.”
The event is free to the public, and participants may join in with any device that can run Zoom.
The keynote speaker for the 2021 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, Limerick appears as part of the years-long collaboration between GBC and the Western Folklife Center, said Gail Rappa, Humanities Center coordinator.
“The WFC and GBC have been partnering for years to bring in speakers for the Humanities Center’s ‘Humanities in Action’ series at the college,” Rappa explained.
“Civil Conversations” is sponsored by the GBC Humanities Center, the Western Folklife Center, Nevada Humanities, Great Basin College and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Other talks within that series have included “Caste, Community and Injustice in America,” with award-winning author Isabel Wilkerson, and “Black Migration to Nevada” hosted by GBC English instructor Dr. Sam Lackey.
“Both events were well-attended statewide,” Rappa said.
The Humanities Center is planning more panel discussions with the Western Folklife Center, Rappa added, along with launching a virtual book club.
“It’s open to anyone who likes to read and wants to ‘dig deep’ into some thought-provoking books,” she said.
Teacher recruitmentThe Future Nevada Educators Summit is a virtual workshop focusing on several topics, including state licensure, teacher of the year panel, global Praxis and more.
Keynote speaker is 2021 Nevada Teacher of the Year and finalist for the 2021 National Teacher of the Year, Juliana Urtubey.
The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. April 27 online. Registration is free through Eventbrite.
“Join this virtual summit to participate in hands-on workshops and to learn more about various education programs and job opportunities in Nevada,” said the announcement.
The Summit is sponsored by the Nevada Department of Education, Great Basin College, College of Southern Nevada, Truckee Meadows Community College, University of Nevada, Reno, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Nevada State College, Desert Research Institute, Western Nevada College and Nevada State Teachers of the Year.