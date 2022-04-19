GBC hosts Community Career Fair on Friday

ELKO – The annual Community Career Fair hosted by Great Basin College is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at the GBC Fitness Center.

The career fair features employers who represent various industries, including public safety, health care, mining and land management. Attendees have the opportunity to network, explore career and educational options, obtain employer information, and locate summer jobs, internships, and full-time employment.

Activities will include meeting prospective employers, participating in mock interviews, creating a LinkedIn profile and resume writing. These sessions are free and open to the public.

Businesses are welcomed to participate in the event, with tables and chairs provided at no cost.

Vendors include Join Inc., Nevada Outdoor School, Golden Vertex Corporation, Neff’s Diesel Repair & Performance, LLC, Komatsu Mining Corporation, Geotemps, Inc., Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton Company, Direct Force Maintenance, Nevada DPS, Elko Sanitation, U.S. Forest Service, Cashman Equipment Company, Nevada Gold Mines, Tesla, American Red Cross, Advance Auto Parts, Zions Bank Corporation, Nevada JobConnect, Arcata Associates and more.

For more information, contact Jennifer Brown at 775-327-2079.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0