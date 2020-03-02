GBC hosts session for UNR's medical physician assistant program
GBC hosts session for UNR's medical physician assistant program

Great Basin College

ELKO — Great Basin College will be holding an information session about the University of Nevada, Reno’s Medical Physician Assistant Studies program.

The session is from 4-5:30 p.m. March 9 at the Carl A. Diekhans Center for Industrial Technology, room 203 on the Elko campus.

The event provides an opportunity for current and former students, as well as high school students, to gain information about the program.

PA program faculty will detail the admission process including requirements and prerequisites, answer questions and give new program updates.

Admission is free and the session will be run by the UNR PA program faculty.

It will also be available via interactive video to the following sites: Ely, GBC105; Pahrump, GBC PVC 122; and Winnemucca, GBC 109.

If you or someone you know is thinking about becoming a PA, this informational session will be beneficial.

For more information, contact Rebecca Hayden at Rebecca.Hayden@gbcnv.edu.

