GBC instructor edits industry textbook

ELKO – Great Basin College career and technical education instructor Thomas Bruns has been working for Great Basin College since 2008. Before that he worked as a millwright, mostly in the mining industry.

His expertise is now being used to edit the industry standard textbook for all millwright students put out by the National Center for Construction Education and Research.

According to Bruns, he was nominated for the job by Jackie Bargstedt, of The Industrial Company.

“I have been accepted to be a subject matter expert to rewrite the national curriculum for millwright,” Bruns said. “We’re meeting by Zoom once or twice a month. What we first did is we went through and put comments on what we want to see changed in the curriculum. Then they have a team of writers that take all the comments and update and edit. We review that.”

“It’s a very proud accomplishment,” Bruns said. “We’ve been at it for almost a year. We are probably through about two-thirds of the modules.”

According to Bruns, there are about 10 to 15 experts working on the book.