GBC moving to online instruction during pandemic

ELKO -- Great Basin College is moving to alternate operations beginning March 18, with limited public access in response to the growing health concerns over COVID-19.
The college announced Tuesday that it is shifting to online instruction. GBC personnel will continue to offer services to students.
“The college continues to monitor the CDC recommendations and will keep our students and faculty and staff updated,” stated the announcement.
For additional information visit www.gbcnv.edu or www.cdc.gov.
For questions please contact the appropriate GBC department:
Student Services
Academic Success Center
Phone: (775) 753-2144
E-mail: ping.wang@gbcnv.edu
Admission Advising & Career Center
Phone: (775) 753-2180
E-mail: advisor@gbcnv.edu
Admissions and Records
Phone: (775) 753-2102
E-mail: admissions@gbcnv.edu