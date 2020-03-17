GBC moving to online instruction during pandemic

ELKO -- Great Basin College is moving to alternate operations beginning March 18, with limited public access in response to the growing health concerns over COVID-19.

The college announced Tuesday that it is shifting to online instruction. GBC personnel will continue to offer services to students.

“The college continues to monitor the CDC recommendations and will keep our students and faculty and staff updated,” stated the announcement.

For additional information visit www.gbcnv.edu or www.cdc.gov.

For questions please contact the appropriate GBC department:

Student Services

Academic Success Center

Phone: (775) 753-2144

Admission Advising & Career Center

Phone: (775) 753-2180

Admissions and Records

Phone: (775) 753-2102

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0