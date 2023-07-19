ELKO – Great Basin College is congratulating the GBC nursing program faculty and staff on another year of 100% pass rates.

All students have successfully taken and passed the National Council Licensure Examination.

“We set the standard and the pace as the most successful nursing program on preparing students to test and pass NCLEX,” said GBC President Joyce Helens.

This year the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, which administers NCLEX, used a Next Generation testing style that has a focus on clinical judgment and decision-making abilities through the use of innovative testing items.

“We have been preparing for this for the past two years with curriculum mapping and modifications to the curriculum to make sure students would be prepared to take the Next Gen NCLEX,” said Helens. “The ability of the nursing program to sustain pass rates at 100% is very impressive using synchronized learning with four locations.”

“Once again, the incredible GBC nursing faculty have shepherded their students to success and another year of being the best nursing program in Nevada!”