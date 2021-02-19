GBC nursing program tops state in 2021

ELKO – Great Basin College was recently honored as the “No. 1 Ranked Nursing Program in Nevada” as determined by RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization. Their website spoke about GBC saying, “Great Basin College in Elko, Nevada is home to an excellent associate degree in nursing program that prepares students for entry-level RN careers. GBC graduates are evidence-based thinkers who use their findings to remain competent and insightful in a contemporary clinical environment.” Dr. Amber Donnelli, Dean of Health Science and Human services, said, “Great Basin College nursing program has consecutively been ranked No. 1. The program utilizes distance education to the Elko, Winnemucca, Pahrump and, as of Fall 2020, Ely campuses.” “Regardless of the pandemic, the students were already in a format that conformed to the diverse aspect of learning through distance education. Instructors have been well prepared to properly implement distance education and create impactful remote learning experiences, which is not an easy feat as it incorporates live/interactive video as well as students completing clinicals in their communities. We’re extremely proud of what our students have accomplished throughout these uncertain times,” Donnelli continued. “Nursing programs were assessed on several factors which represent how well a program supports students towards licensure and beyond. We analyzed past and present first time NCLEX-RN pass-rates — weighted by year,” said Sally Worthington of RegisteredNursing.org. “We are always trying to be innovative with our program, to assure that our students think outside of the box and get the most out of what they are learning and applying. Our community partnerships and support throughout the state are large factors in the success of our program. This support assists our nursing students to reach their full potential, which in turn positively impacts the Nevada nursing workforce. During the pandemic, our students have been persistent throughout their studies while also positively impacting their communities through assisting with contact tracing, immunization clinics and other COVID-related implementation efforts,” Donnelli mentioned.