GBC offers a second chance to Nevada inmates

ELKO -- For more than 10 years, Great Basin College has offered inmates with the Nevada Department of Corrections the opportunity to start a new life after life on the inside. The Second Chance Pell Grants program has given inmates an opportunity to receive funding toward education at the Lovelock Correctional Center, and now the program has been expanded to include Ely State Prison.

The goal is to lower recidivism amongst inmates. Studies show that those who participate in such programs reduce the chances of re-entering prison by 40%.

“A lot of students recognize when they get out their career options will be limited,” said Professor Becky Coleman of the Winnemucca branch of GBC. “This is an opportunity to come out with credentials to help convince employers to give them a second chance.”

Her 26 students are eager to learn and develop that sense of professionalism needed to succeed on the outside.

“Many of them even want to prepare for entrepreneurship and self-employment, so we are helping prepare them to become business owners.” Coleman said.

Educators have been doing most of the training in person at the prisons because there are limited slots available for use of interactive video teaching. Nevada Department of Corrections guidelines maintain integrity and safety of everyone involved and must keep inmate classes separate from the rest of GBC students.

The availability of instructors and equipment is limited at this time, and currently there are five classes running in which participants can receive an associate of applied science and business administration degree.

NDOC is hopeful they will have better access by summer 2023, which will open more options and increase educational opportunities for working on bachelor degrees. Many inmates have already shown an interest in advancing their degrees.

The prison system is working to expand the ability for inmates to access the internet to grow their abilities to meet deadlines and research topics pertinent to their assignments. It is a difficult process that must be handled delicately as safeguards and access blockers must be put in place to ensure the only accessible sites and resources pertain to inmates' education, and no other harmful or unnecessary things may be accessed.

Teachers do face an extra workload undertaking these programs. In order for them to be able to teach within the prisons they must undergo a rigorous background check and be approved by NDOC. They must do additional training and a take a two-step TB test.

All students in the program are held to the same standard as any other student currently enrolled at GBC. All of the classes are equally as rigorous, it’s just done using old-school practices.

Currently, all research materials must be printed out and provided or books must be given to the prison library systems for inmates to check out.

“Just going out there to teach you can’t even have a Powerpoint,” Coleman explained. “So when I go out to teach, it’s me and a whiteboard.”

Educators view these obstacles in different lights. While some must adjust to the standard practices that have long since changed in light of modern technologies, others welcome the deviation from new ways.

Dr. Jonathan Foster, GBC history professor, explained how he prepares for his work with the Ely Correctional Center classes.

“It really doesn’t add any extra stress. If I were teaching in class I would still have the papers to grade,” he said. “The only difference is I record the lectures to give the students. There isn’t any extra work to it or anything, the one difference is the communication is written instead of asking in person.”

Foster explained how he treats these classes on the same level as classes on campus.

“It’s not much different than teaching an online class as far as communication and grading,” he said in undertaking his first semester in the program.

The instructors said students in the program feel this is the opportunity they need to prove they can change, and they are finally being given the chance to prove to themselves they can.