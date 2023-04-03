ELKO -- Great Basin College’s Alternate Route to Licensure program offers a specialized path to teaching licensure for students. Students who are enrolled in the program have completed a bachelor’s degree from regionally accredited institutions. While enrolled, students teach full-time, and upon graduation can apply for traditional teaching licenses. Students must remain continually enrolled in the program while teaching and must finish the program within three years. There are 44 students enrolled in the ARL program this semester.

“At a time of great need for teachers, Great Basin College is thrilled to offer alternate paths,” said Dean Mary Doucette. “The ARL Program allows educated professionals from many different backgrounds to change course, find a new passion, and educate the next generation.”

To be eligible for the ARL Program, students must provide official transcripts showing proof of graduation with a bachelor’s degree, pass the Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators exam, submit to a fingerprint background check by the Nevada Department of Education, and complete an admissions interview.

Elko County School District is also offering incentives for this program and will reimburse employee tuition and registration expenses for courses taken through the GBC ARL Program before May 15, 2023. There are 23 students currently enrolled in the ARL program and employed with the Elko County School District.

Individuals with questions or interest in the ARL Program are encouraged to contact Brian Zeiszler at brian.zeiszler@gbcnv.edu or Denise Padilla at denise.padilla@gbcnv.edu.