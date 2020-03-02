GBC offers compelling community education workshops
GBC offers compelling community education workshops

ELKO — Great Basin College invites students and the community to a series of education workshops on topics such as understanding autism, dealing with grief, positive parenting, and others.

The series, led by Laura Debenham, MSW, LSW, instructor and director of social work at GBC, will take place in March on the Elko campus.

The first workshop, Understanding Autism, runs from 7-8 p.m. March 10. A Positive Parenting class will occur from 7-8 p.m. March 11.

The following week, Dealing with Anxiety and Depression will take place from 7-8 p.m March 17. The next night is Good Grief, a workshop set for 7-8 p.m. March 18.

Debenham has worked for over three decades as both an educator and in the social work field. Her focus has been in domestic violence, autism, parent education, grief, life coaching, women’s issues, couples communication, and career counseling.

Debenham said she “utilizes a strength-based model in order to empower individuals, couples and families.”

She was been invited to speak at the second annual European Autism Congress in Budapest, Hungary where she presented her paper, “Effective Interaction with Children with High Functioning Autism: From Diagnosis to the Classroom.”

Debenham has also been asked to present at the Northern Nevada Diversity Summit in April at the University of Nevada, Reno on Freedom of Speech for the Mentally Ill.

She presents regularly on autism, parenting and mental illness at conventions in Las Vegas.

The University of Nevada’s School of Social Work program is collaborating with Great Basin College to help students in rural Nevada who are interested in obtaining a bachelor’s degree in social work.

“Through this program, all students in GBC’s area of outreach are able to complete the equivalent of the first three years of academic study through online classes and interactive video classes,” Debenham said.

For more, contact community education at 775-753-2202 or 775-753-2231.

