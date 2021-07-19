GBC offers new online BA in Early Childhood Education

ELKO -- Great Basin College and the Department of Arts and Sciences is excited to announce that the Bachelors of Arts in Early Childhood Education will launch in the fall of 2021.

The program was designed for GBC’s service area and beyond. The online degree allows students to continue working while still obtaining their degree.

Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs Jake Rivera stated, "Great Basin College will continue to be a leader in providing quality and affordable online programs. The new BA in ECE is the only fully online, non-licensure program of its kind in the state of Nevada. Currently, less than 4% of Nevada’s ECE workforce has a bachelor’s degree in ECE. GBC’s goal is that this degree will provide the needed access for rural Nevada and for those with busy schedules that are looking for professional growth opportunities."

GBC’s early childhood program provides students with the skills and knowledge needed to work effectively and professionally with young children, their families, and their communities. The degree qualifies students for such employment opportunities as paraprofessionals, teachers, and/or directors in child care centers, preschools, and home-based programs.