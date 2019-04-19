ELKO -- The board of trustees of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, acting on the recommendation of Chancellor Devinder Malhotra, recognized GBC President Joyce Helens with the title of President Emeritus Wednesday at the board meeting in St Paul.
The former St Cloud Technical & Community College president was acknowledged for her work on behalf of the students and the people of Minnesota.
The award of emeritus status is intended as a special honor for employees who have served with great distinction. Helens served as president of St. Cloud Technical and Community College from 2006 to 2017 before accepting the president position at GBC.
“Under President Helens’ 11 years of distinguished leadership, the institution became a comprehensive community college, opened new student support facilities, added programs to meet the changing needs of regional employers, and increased the enrollment of diverse students by nearly a third,” said Malhotra. “President Helens proudly served her college, the region, and Minnesota State as a whole by advancing SCTCC’s financial sustainability and promoting the economic development of greater St. Cloud.”
Helens also served as acting president of Rochester Community and Technical College during 2016.
