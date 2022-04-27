GBC president runs college as a business

ELKO – Under President Joyce Helens, Great Basin College has “ridden the storms” of the recession and the pandemic, and now the future of the higher education business in rural Nevada looks bright.

“This is a business but, traditionally, it has not been looked at as a business,” said Helens, who has worked in higher education for 47 years. “Education is a business. We have employees, we have a payroll, we have all of those things.”

Helens said that outlook presents many things that need to be considered.

“For me, looking at this business of higher education, it has to be strategic planning – short range, long range.”

“When I came here and started looking around I thought, what we have is a small business and there are a lot of threats to how that small business could continue,” Helens said. “We had been through a recession. What’s going to happen when the next recession comes along?”

She came to find out that the recession caused a loss of about 80 positions at the college -- a third of the workforce. When things settled, about 10 replacements came on board … everyone was doing multiple jobs to make things work.

“You can’t be a long-distance runner and a sprinter together for very long,” she observed.

Helens didn't need to wait long before finding out how the college could remain sustainable when another hit took place.

That “hit” was the pandemic.

“We had an increase in enrollment, we had budget cuts we overcame that came from the system, and then the pandemic hit," Helens said.

“I put some right people in the right positions. We are the online leader of the system,” she added. “We actually had an increase in enrollment during this shutdown because we already knew what we were doing and people knew that.

“When the doors were closed it didn’t mean we had stopped business. In fact, we probably never worked harder remotely.”

Instead of competing with the University of Nevada, Reno, and others she has chosen to collaborate.

Fixing some of the back office problems was first on her agenda when she came on board about five years ago.

According to Helens, a tremendous amount of money has been saved by working with former UNR President Marc Johnson and current President Brian Sandoval.

Helens has chosen to focus on the student, following the legacy left by Dr. John Collett and other college founders. She calls it focusing on the “well-lit path.”

Of her collaboration with Sandoval, she said “If we were under a bigger tent, wouldn’t that be better for everybody.”

Also working with Nevada Gold Mines, Helens has helped GBC move forward in the merging of education and industry and plans for a Mining Center of Excellence.

Sam Spearing has been hired to run the center in the old Armory. He will start July 1.

“Through UNR, their real estate services helped us,” Helens said. “We are going to renovate it for a little under one million.”

“We will have this natural collaboration between the Mackay School (of Mining), which I call research and development, and Great Basin which is tactical training. We merge those and the sky’s the limit. Now we have come full circle on a collaboration.”

“Brian and I will be writing something together talking about how it can benefit the state and, ultimately, we will be under the university umbrella, I believe,” she said.

Of course, many things will have to be worked out, but progress is moving along well.

“The ultimate goal is to make sure we are still in the rural areas offering and excellent product to anybody who wants it,” Helens concluded.

Great Basin College graduation ceremony:

