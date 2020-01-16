GBC reviews curriculum with goal of sustainability

The curricular review provides a road map for the changes ahead. Some of the recommendations are already being acted upon, such as marketing and retention efforts.

More frequent analysis of data would help faculty and administration make adjustments in programs based on enrollment and completion trends, Helens said. It would also result in better coordination with other colleges in the system.

The review recommends major revisions in some programs, such as computer technologies and both elementary and secondary education.

“Too many offerings with low enrollment and graduation rates,” the review says of secondary education. “Dean should meet with department program chair to restructure offerings to focus on Education, English, Math and Social Science.”

Other programs with low completion rates include criminal justice, Spanish translation certificate, and upper-level math.

Programs recommended for “phasing out” include certificates of business administration and human services, and Early Childhood Education certificates which are “not likely to lead to employment.”

Several of the recommendations involve ways to “expand efficiency,” such as better marketing and being sure that students have the advisement they need.