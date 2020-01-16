GBC reviews curriculum with goal of sustainability

ELKO – Great Basin College is putting a number of data-based programs into action following recent budget cuts, including a curricular review that the college’s president described as long overdue.
“The last time curricular review happened was 2011,” GBC President Joyce Helens said this week.
That was after the Great Recession resulted in a nationwide drop in college enrollment. More recently the college was under pressure from a $1.4 million budget reduction during the last Legislature, and the curricular review is part of the college’s taking “a longer look at sustainability,” Helens said.
A committee was set up to make recommendations on expanding, scaling back or eliminating programs. Instructors were apprised of the recommendations last Friday as they returned for the spring semester.
“It’s probably one of the best things we’ve ever done,” said Helens, who became president of GBC in 2017.
Faculty Senate Chairman George Kleeb selected six of the committee’s members, and Helens selected the other four, including Kleeb and co-chair Jake Rivera, vice president for Student and Academic Affairs.
The curricular review provides a road map for the changes ahead. Some of the recommendations are already being acted upon, such as marketing and retention efforts.
More frequent analysis of data would help faculty and administration make adjustments in programs based on enrollment and completion trends, Helens said. It would also result in better coordination with other colleges in the system.
The review recommends major revisions in some programs, such as computer technologies and both elementary and secondary education.
“Too many offerings with low enrollment and graduation rates,” the review says of secondary education. “Dean should meet with department program chair to restructure offerings to focus on Education, English, Math and Social Science.”
Other programs with low completion rates include criminal justice, Spanish translation certificate, and upper-level math.
Programs recommended for “phasing out” include certificates of business administration and human services, and Early Childhood Education certificates which are “not likely to lead to employment.”
Several of the recommendations involve ways to “expand efficiency,” such as better marketing and being sure that students have the advisement they need.
“We only had one adviser,” Helens said, along with faculty that served as ad hoc advisers. “At the same time, the Regents came out with mandatory advising, which we were all glad about. But we didn’t have money to buy any more advisers, so we reorganized internally … so now we have multiple advisers, we have a plan so we’re also teaching consistently for faculty how to advise.”
The college recently hired Jennifer Brown as director of advisement and retention.
The review looked at several other factors to compile data on which programs were successful.
“We want to make sure we’re relevant, that the students know we are offering it, and our community or business and industry needs it,” Helens said.
Faculty members are looking at grades to uncover problems such as enrolling students who have not been informed of the necessary prerequisites.
“What we’re doing is we’re taking people’s money and giving them a bad experience” in those situations, Helens said.
The college has also started tracking the process of enrolling students after they make initial contact with GBC.
“We found out that we actually had a backlog of transcripts,” Helens said.
Out-of-state tuition fees have also been scrutinized.
What GBC charges for online courses offered to students in other states is lower than many other institutions. Instead of offering a cut rate, the fees will be adjusted to cover the cost of doing business.
The student-life experience is another element the college has been addressing.
Many local high school graduates choose to enroll in nearby states instead of GBC. Helens said some students just “want to get away from mom and dad” but others want the student-life experience that has been lacking locally. GBC eliminated its student life position in 2009.
“We have it back now, and in one year … now there’s a huge group of people, they’re active, they’re excited, and it’s really because we hired a great student-life person,” Helens said.
Chantell Garcia is the student life and leadership development coordinator.
Another reason students leave the area is to participate in sports. Last year, GBC proposed starting a women’s volleyball team as a way to begin developing a program.
“We’re still paving the way for athletics here,” Helens said this week, noting that state taxpayer dollars cannot be used toward the effort.
“I think it’s all coming together,” Communications Director Jennifer Sprout said of the various plans being implemented. “It’s all about student success, and just in the last year the mile markers that they’ve set are huge.”
“Another thing on our radar is bringing the community back to the campus.” Helens said, by offering public events around holidays. “We want this campus lit up.”
Helens said she has received many positive and negative comments from students and others, and she is keeping tabs on all of them.
“This college lost a third of its workforce during the Recession,” Helens said. “We never gained it back, but our enrollment continued to climb” while many other institutions declined. The budget cuts took a toll on morale as remaining staff performed multiple functions.
The curricular review is one step on the path of sustainability.
“We’ve spent time really seeing how this college works and how we can make it work better for student success,” said Helens, “because we know it’s not perfect – it never is – but we know that this continuous improvement is very important to us.”
“Some things are easily changed; others take a little longer,” she said, “but we’re not letting any grass grow under our feet because we want to make sure that we are really sustainable into the future and that this is a college that the communities we serve – and the state – can be very proud of.”