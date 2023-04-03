ELKO -- Starting August 2023, Great Basin College will offer two new dual credit high school programs with an emphasis in mining, geology, and metallurgy that will seamlessly transfer to GBC or the University of Nevada Reno for the completion of an associate's, bachelor's, or professional degree.

The certificates are designed to be taken over two years and are open to all juniors and seniors in the Elko County School District and Battle Mountain on a roll-out trial basis, before being generally available for all in August 2024.

Sam Spearing, Executive Director of Work Force Development & Mining Center of Excellence, explained that a trial was important to identify aspects that need improvement, and this can be done effectively in a small initial cohort without affecting the students’ experience. All certificate courses will be taught online with contact lab and discussion sessions where appropriate.

The new Mining Center of Excellence certificate programs will include 17- and 33-credit tracks. The 17-credit program is designed for those students who have extracurricular commitments as well as those students who just want to slowly explore educational pathways in mining and mining related fields. The 33-credit program is for students who may already have a desire to attain degrees from Great Basin College or UNR in mining and mining-related industries.

During the development stages of the Mining Center of Excellence, Great Basin College and UNR recognized the need to create more options and pathways for students especially in STEMM. The new certificate programs will consist of classes such as introduction to mining, geology, and metallurgy with a strong emphasis on math and science.

“We are very excited to be able to launch our dual credit program this fall. It is the first of many exciting new programs to come," said Spearing. "The mining industry in Northern Nevada has a critical need for workforce expansion and development and it is our goal to develop programs that can assist in these needs."

For more information, Spearing can be contacted at sam.spearing@gbcnv.edu.