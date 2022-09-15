GBC student awarded Guinn scholarship

LAS VEGAS – A Great Basin College students is one of four Nevadans to be awarded the Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship in 2022, according to the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office.

Jessica Dyk of GBC and Cameron Emerson of the University of Nevada, Reno were the two Northern Nevada recipients. Alana McCall and Jade Tobler of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas were the Southern Nevada winners.

“In the future, as an educator, I hope to teach children to love to read,” said Dyk. “The ability to read and comprehend is a life skill that will benefit you no matter what path you choose in life. Reading can open up a world of adventure and experiences.”

The Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship awards up to $5,000 each to two students in northern Nevada and two students in southern Nevada who are majoring in elementary or secondary education with the intent of teaching in Nevada. Students must meet eligibility requirements including a minimum grade point average of 3.5, a record of community service, and a commitment to teaching in Nevada upon graduation.

Senate Bill 220 SB 220 established the Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship Award and was unanimously passed by both houses of the 2011 Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Brian Sandoval. It created a scholarship fund from collected donations in the late Governor Kenny C. Guinn’s honor.

A virtual celebration will be held later this year to further honor the four Memorial Scholarship recipients.

“We would like to congratulate these four incredible students on receiving the Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship,” said Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine. “We can’t wait to witness the impact these future educators will have in the great state of Nevada.”

For more information on the Memorial Scholarship, visit nvigate.gov/programs/kenny-c-guinn-memorial-scholarship/ or contact the Millennium Scholarship office at millenniumscholars@nevadatreasurer.gov or call 1-888-477-2667.